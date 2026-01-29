Western Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.84 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $4.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

