West Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported profit of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.6 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTBA

