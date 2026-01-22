Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 73, Douglas Freeman 40 Belfry, Ky. 74, Hurley 28 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Veritas Classic Christian School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Douglas Freeman 40

Belfry, Ky. 74, Hurley 28

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 56

Blue Ridge School 86, Tandem Friends 48

Buffalo Gap 68, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 46

Carmel 57, Stuart Hall 48

Castlewood 58, Holston 56

Centreville 52, James Madison 48

Clover Hill 52, Powhatan 47

Currituck County, N.C. 71, Grassfield 67

Eastside 56, Lee High 40

Fauquier 67, Sherando 57

Franklin 49, Sussex Central 48

Goochland 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37

Granby 80, Manor High School 72

Grayson County 53, Bland County 49

Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 79, Magna Vista 45

Gretna 71, Amherst County 66

Grundy 85, Tazewell 66

Hermitage 76, Henrico 60

Hickory 61, First Colonial 59

Liberty-Bedford 96, Altavista 72

Loudoun County 64, Loudoun Valley 62

Manchester 59, Monacan 54

Midlothian 62, Lloyd C. Bird 58

Mills Godwin 47, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 45

Monticello 60, Waynesboro 16

Northampton 91, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 29

Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 32

Paul VI 88, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 63

Pulaski County 53, Cave Spring 50

River View, W.Va. 67, Twin Valley 51

Rural Retreat 59, Rye Cove 39

Salem 70, Lord Botetourt 49

South Lakes 71, Chantilly 55

St. Christopher’s 64, Christchurch 42

St. John’s, D.C. 72, St. John Paul the Great 47

Surry County 52, Brunswick 31

TJHS 66, Prince Edward County 47

Tuscarora 73, John Champe 48

Union 53, J.I. Burton 33

Wakefield School 68, Randolph-Macon Academy 63

Westfield 63, Oakton 52

William Monroe 48, Louisa 46

Wilson Memorial 75, Stuarts Draft 48

Woodgrove 64, Rock Ridge 59, 3OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

