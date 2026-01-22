Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Douglas Freeman 40
Belfry, Ky. 74, Hurley 28
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 56
Blue Ridge School 86, Tandem Friends 48
Buffalo Gap 68, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 46
Carmel 57, Stuart Hall 48
Castlewood 58, Holston 56
Centreville 52, James Madison 48
Clover Hill 52, Powhatan 47
Currituck County, N.C. 71, Grassfield 67
Eastside 56, Lee High 40
Fauquier 67, Sherando 57
Franklin 49, Sussex Central 48
Goochland 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Granby 80, Manor High School 72
Grayson County 53, Bland County 49
Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 79, Magna Vista 45
Gretna 71, Amherst County 66
Grundy 85, Tazewell 66
Hermitage 76, Henrico 60
Hickory 61, First Colonial 59
Liberty-Bedford 96, Altavista 72
Loudoun County 64, Loudoun Valley 62
Manchester 59, Monacan 54
Midlothian 62, Lloyd C. Bird 58
Mills Godwin 47, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 45
Monticello 60, Waynesboro 16
Northampton 91, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 29
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 32
Paul VI 88, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 63
Pulaski County 53, Cave Spring 50
River View, W.Va. 67, Twin Valley 51
Rural Retreat 59, Rye Cove 39
Salem 70, Lord Botetourt 49
South Lakes 71, Chantilly 55
St. Christopher’s 64, Christchurch 42
St. John’s, D.C. 72, St. John Paul the Great 47
Surry County 52, Brunswick 31
TJHS 66, Prince Edward County 47
Tuscarora 73, John Champe 48
Union 53, J.I. Burton 33
Wakefield School 68, Randolph-Macon Academy 63
Westfield 63, Oakton 52
William Monroe 48, Louisa 46
Wilson Memorial 75, Stuarts Draft 48
Woodgrove 64, Rock Ridge 59, 3OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.