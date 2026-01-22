Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Brentsville 44, C.D. Hylton 31 Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 22 Brookville 43, William Campbell 36 Bruton 44,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 44, C.D. Hylton 31

Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 22

Brookville 43, William Campbell 36

Bruton 44, Smithfield 42

Carmel 49, St. Michael 22

Castlewood 42, Holston 34

Centreville 56, James Madison 41

Chantilly 57, South Lakes 31

Christiansburg 67, Auburn 56

Eastside 50, Lee High 46

First Colonial 51, Hickory 31

GW-Danville 32, Rustburg 27

Gainesville 81, Stafford 36

Galax 57, Floyd County 20

Glen Allen 57, Hopewell 43

Grassfield 51, Currituck County, N.C. 16

Grayson County 54, Bland County 47

Great Bridge 58, Churchland 20

Greensville County 55, Windsor 22

Grundy 78, Tazewell 16

Henrico 53, Hermitage 21

Highland Springs 49, Clover Hill 40

Loudoun County 55, Loudoun Valley 52

Louisa 60, William Monroe 32

Maggie L. Walker GS 57, Goochland 21

Manchester 93, Huguenot 22

Mills Godwin 54, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 16

Monticello 67, Waynesboro 48

Narrows 93, Craig County 45

New Kent 53, Lafayette 37

Norfolk Collegiate 56, Booker T. Washington 13

Oakton 68, Westfield 41

Paul VI 88, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 63

Powhatan 43, J.R. Tucker 30

Pulaski County 62, Cave Spring 33

Salem 42, Lord Botetourt 31

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 45, Northampton 27

Southampton 56, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 37

St. Annes-Belfield 80, Trinity Episcopal 33

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44, Bath County 28

Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 40

Surry County 42, Brunswick 27

Veritas Classic Christian School 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 15

William Byrd 56, Glenvar 25

Woodgrove 72, Rock Ridge 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

