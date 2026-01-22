Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brentsville 44, C.D. Hylton 31
Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 22
Brookville 43, William Campbell 36
Bruton 44, Smithfield 42
Carmel 49, St. Michael 22
Castlewood 42, Holston 34
Centreville 56, James Madison 41
Chantilly 57, South Lakes 31
Christiansburg 67, Auburn 56
Eastside 50, Lee High 46
First Colonial 51, Hickory 31
GW-Danville 32, Rustburg 27
Gainesville 81, Stafford 36
Galax 57, Floyd County 20
Glen Allen 57, Hopewell 43
Grassfield 51, Currituck County, N.C. 16
Grayson County 54, Bland County 47
Great Bridge 58, Churchland 20
Greensville County 55, Windsor 22
Grundy 78, Tazewell 16
Henrico 53, Hermitage 21
Highland Springs 49, Clover Hill 40
Loudoun County 55, Loudoun Valley 52
Louisa 60, William Monroe 32
Maggie L. Walker GS 57, Goochland 21
Manchester 93, Huguenot 22
Mills Godwin 54, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 16
Monticello 67, Waynesboro 48
Narrows 93, Craig County 45
New Kent 53, Lafayette 37
Norfolk Collegiate 56, Booker T. Washington 13
Oakton 68, Westfield 41
Paul VI 88, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 63
Powhatan 43, J.R. Tucker 30
Pulaski County 62, Cave Spring 33
Salem 42, Lord Botetourt 31
Salisbury Christian School, Md. 45, Northampton 27
Southampton 56, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 37
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Trinity Episcopal 33
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44, Bath County 28
Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 40
Surry County 42, Brunswick 27
Veritas Classic Christian School 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 15
William Byrd 56, Glenvar 25
Woodgrove 72, Rock Ridge 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.