W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $449.5 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.78 billion, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.58 billion.

