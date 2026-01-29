Visa: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.85…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.85 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $3.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $10.9 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 billion.

