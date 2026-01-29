Virtu Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $139.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $139.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $969.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $613.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $468.4 million, or $5.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

