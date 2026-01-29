Utah Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported net income of $2.6…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.3 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTMD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.