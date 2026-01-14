United Community Banks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.5 million.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $386.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $328.1 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.