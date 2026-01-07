UniFirst: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.4 million in its…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $621.3 million in the period.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $6.58 to $6.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.5 billion.

