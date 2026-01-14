Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 53, Gate City 46 Alleghany 56, Riverheads 50 Amelia County 54, Lunenburg Central 51 Armstrong 77,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 53, Gate City 46

Alleghany 56, Riverheads 50

Amelia County 54, Lunenburg Central 51

Armstrong 77, Hanover 71

Battlefield 56, Gainesville 53

Bishop Ireton 71, Evergreen 69

Bishop O’Connell 61, Dematha, Md. 53

Blue Ridge School 68, Miller School 55

Brentsville 64, Manassas Park 56

Brunswick Academy 74, Fuqua School 57

Buckingham County 72, Cumberland 61

C.D. Hylton 67, Osbourn Park 66

Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Walsingham Academy 56

Carlisle 61, Lynchburg Home School 50

Caroline 69, Spotsylvania 40

Catholic 65, Norfolk Collegiate 61

Chancellor 69, King George 39

Chatham 69, Altavista 65

Christiansburg 72, Pulaski County 66

Collegiate-Richmond 71, Fork Union Prep 25

Colonial Heights 74, Matoaca 72

Courtland 64, Culpeper 47

Deep Creek 76, Lakeland 65

Denbigh 62, John Handley 39

E.C. Glass 60, Amherst County 38

East Rockingham 66, Broadway 42

Eastern Montgomery 35, Highland-Monterey 33

Eastern View 77, James Monroe 52

Episcopal 70, Bullis, Md. 48

Fairfax Christian 66, Highland-Warrenton 54

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 91, Ad Fontes 29

Flint Hill 57, Maret, D.C. 54

Floyd County 72, Carroll County 43

Fort Chiswell 68, Auburn 62

Franklin County 63, Staunton River 50

GW-Danville 78, Bassett 54

George C. Marshall 45, Yorktown 38

Gill Grove Baptist 84, Faith Baptist 73

Gillion Academy Regional 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63

Graham 73, Virginia 42

Grayson County 73, Galax 53

Green Run 86, First Colonial 51

Greenbrier Christian 75, Gateway Christian 27

Grundy 83, Twin Valley 18

Halifax County 48, Tunstall 34

Hampton 64, Bethel 47

Hampton Christian 72, Broadwater Academy 44

Henrico 61, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 49

Independence 63, Unity Reed 37

Isle of Wight Academy 69, Summit Christian Academy 66

James Robinson 48, Alexandria City 42

Jefferson Forest 61, Rustburg 42

Kecoughtan 63, Warwick 46

Lafayette 82, Tabb 58

Lancaster 73, Westmoreland County 33

Landon, Md. 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45

Landstown 61, Ocean Lakes 23

Langley 68, Herndon 43

Lebanon 77, Tazewell 56

Liberty Christian 70, Brookville 39

Liberty-Bedford 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 54

Maggie L. Walker GS 77, Mechanicsville 74

Massaponax 74, Brooke Point 60

Middlesex 60, Carver 56

Monticello 52, Goochland 44

Mountain Mission 58, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 31

Nansemond River 57, King’s Fork High School 56

Nelson County 76, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 47

New Covenant 73, Temple Christian 31

New Kent 82, Jamestown 56

Norfolk Academy 48, Steward School 47

Norfolk Christian School 69, Nansemond-Suffolk 58

Northampton 66, Chincoteague 62

Oscar Smith 68, Grassfield 45

Page County 85, Clarke County 53

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61, Chilhowie 47

Patriot 78, Osbourn 38

Peninsula Catholic 69, Hampton Roads 50

Petersburg 103, Meadowbrook 74

Poquoson 39, Smithfield 36

Potomac 66, Woodbridge 61

Potomac Falls 63, Riverside 62

Radford 69, Glenvar 59

Riverbend 53, North Stafford 25

Roanoke Catholic 84, Eastern Mennonite 51

Rocktown 72, Turner Ashby 57

Rye Cove 62, Castlewood 57

SPIRIT Home School 80, Life Christian 43

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Frank Cox 43

Skyline 71, Fauquier 57

South County 52, Fairfax 39

Springdale Prep, Md. 90, Virginia Academy 61

St. Christopher’s 71, St. Annes-Belfield 60

St. John Paul the Great 69, Heights, Md. 54

Stafford 65, Mountain View 23

Strasburg 53, Luray 42

TJHS 83, King William 44

Tandem Friends 89, Fredericksburg Academy 26

The Covenant School 52, Regents 49

Trinity Episcopal 82, Woodberry Forest 66

Union 73, Lee High 32

Varina 69, Atlee 39

Warhill 71, Gloucester 35

Warren County 64, Kettle Run 43

West Point 77, Charles City County 57

West Potomac 53, C. G. Woodson 49

West Springfield 53, Lake Braddock 51

Western Albemarle 68, Louisa 36

Westover Christian 71, Community Baptist, N.C. 38

William Fleming 69, Northside 55

William Monroe 89, Harrisonburg 30

Woodside 66, Heritage (Newport News) 40

Woodstock Central 69, Rappahannock County 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.