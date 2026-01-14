Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 53, Gate City 46
Alleghany 56, Riverheads 50
Amelia County 54, Lunenburg Central 51
Armstrong 77, Hanover 71
Battlefield 56, Gainesville 53
Bishop Ireton 71, Evergreen 69
Bishop O’Connell 61, Dematha, Md. 53
Blue Ridge School 68, Miller School 55
Brentsville 64, Manassas Park 56
Brunswick Academy 74, Fuqua School 57
Buckingham County 72, Cumberland 61
C.D. Hylton 67, Osbourn Park 66
Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Walsingham Academy 56
Carlisle 61, Lynchburg Home School 50
Caroline 69, Spotsylvania 40
Catholic 65, Norfolk Collegiate 61
Chancellor 69, King George 39
Chatham 69, Altavista 65
Christiansburg 72, Pulaski County 66
Collegiate-Richmond 71, Fork Union Prep 25
Colonial Heights 74, Matoaca 72
Courtland 64, Culpeper 47
Deep Creek 76, Lakeland 65
Denbigh 62, John Handley 39
E.C. Glass 60, Amherst County 38
East Rockingham 66, Broadway 42
Eastern Montgomery 35, Highland-Monterey 33
Eastern View 77, James Monroe 52
Episcopal 70, Bullis, Md. 48
Fairfax Christian 66, Highland-Warrenton 54
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 91, Ad Fontes 29
Flint Hill 57, Maret, D.C. 54
Floyd County 72, Carroll County 43
Fort Chiswell 68, Auburn 62
Franklin County 63, Staunton River 50
GW-Danville 78, Bassett 54
George C. Marshall 45, Yorktown 38
Gill Grove Baptist 84, Faith Baptist 73
Gillion Academy Regional 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63
Graham 73, Virginia 42
Grayson County 73, Galax 53
Green Run 86, First Colonial 51
Greenbrier Christian 75, Gateway Christian 27
Grundy 83, Twin Valley 18
Halifax County 48, Tunstall 34
Hampton 64, Bethel 47
Hampton Christian 72, Broadwater Academy 44
Henrico 61, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 49
Independence 63, Unity Reed 37
Isle of Wight Academy 69, Summit Christian Academy 66
James Robinson 48, Alexandria City 42
Jefferson Forest 61, Rustburg 42
Kecoughtan 63, Warwick 46
Lafayette 82, Tabb 58
Lancaster 73, Westmoreland County 33
Landon, Md. 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45
Landstown 61, Ocean Lakes 23
Langley 68, Herndon 43
Lebanon 77, Tazewell 56
Liberty Christian 70, Brookville 39
Liberty-Bedford 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 54
Maggie L. Walker GS 77, Mechanicsville 74
Massaponax 74, Brooke Point 60
Middlesex 60, Carver 56
Monticello 52, Goochland 44
Mountain Mission 58, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 31
Nansemond River 57, King’s Fork High School 56
Nelson County 76, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 47
New Covenant 73, Temple Christian 31
New Kent 82, Jamestown 56
Norfolk Academy 48, Steward School 47
Norfolk Christian School 69, Nansemond-Suffolk 58
Northampton 66, Chincoteague 62
Oscar Smith 68, Grassfield 45
Page County 85, Clarke County 53
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61, Chilhowie 47
Patriot 78, Osbourn 38
Peninsula Catholic 69, Hampton Roads 50
Petersburg 103, Meadowbrook 74
Poquoson 39, Smithfield 36
Potomac 66, Woodbridge 61
Potomac Falls 63, Riverside 62
Radford 69, Glenvar 59
Riverbend 53, North Stafford 25
Roanoke Catholic 84, Eastern Mennonite 51
Rocktown 72, Turner Ashby 57
Rye Cove 62, Castlewood 57
SPIRIT Home School 80, Life Christian 43
Salem-Va. Beach 63, Frank Cox 43
Skyline 71, Fauquier 57
South County 52, Fairfax 39
Springdale Prep, Md. 90, Virginia Academy 61
St. Christopher’s 71, St. Annes-Belfield 60
St. John Paul the Great 69, Heights, Md. 54
Stafford 65, Mountain View 23
Strasburg 53, Luray 42
TJHS 83, King William 44
Tandem Friends 89, Fredericksburg Academy 26
The Covenant School 52, Regents 49
Trinity Episcopal 82, Woodberry Forest 66
Union 73, Lee High 32
Varina 69, Atlee 39
Warhill 71, Gloucester 35
Warren County 64, Kettle Run 43
West Point 77, Charles City County 57
West Potomac 53, C. G. Woodson 49
West Springfield 53, Lake Braddock 51
Western Albemarle 68, Louisa 36
Westover Christian 71, Community Baptist, N.C. 38
William Fleming 69, Northside 55
William Monroe 89, Harrisonburg 30
Woodside 66, Heritage (Newport News) 40
Woodstock Central 69, Rappahannock County 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
