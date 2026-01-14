Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 51, Gate City 25
Amherst County 55, E.C. Glass 53
Appomattox 55, Gretna 37
Auburn 48, Fort Chiswell 46
Bishop Ireton 83, Holy Cross, Md. 40
Brentsville 78, Manassas Park 8
Briar Woods 83, John Champe 35
Broadwater Academy 49, Hampton Christian 13
Brunswick Academy 38, Fuqua School 35
Catholic 97, Norfolk Collegiate 20
Cave Spring 52, James River-Buchanan 37
Central Wise 42, Ridgeview 40
Chancellor 46, King George 37
Chantilly 59, C.D. Hylton 29
Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 16
Chatham 59, Altavista 16
Chilhowie 59, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 41
Christian Heritage Academy 30, Roanoke Catholic 9
Clarke County 89, Page County 24
Colgan 45, Gar-Field 8
Colonial Beach 39, Rappahannock 20
Colonial Heights 61, Matoaca 42
Culpeper 93, Courtland 55
Cumberland 52, Buckingham County 35
Dan River 39, William Campbell 29
Deep Creek 66, Lakeland 18
East Rockingham 64, Broadway 38
Eastern Montgomery 46, Highland-Monterey 31
Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 28
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 55, Bishop O’Connell 54
Floyd County 53, Carroll County 28
Foxcroft 46, Quantico 23
Galax 74, Grayson County 52
George Wythe 85, Giles 28
Glen Allen 56, John Marshall 50
Grassfield 66, Oscar Smith 41
Great Bridge 58, Indian River 54
Greenbrier Christian 56, Gateway Christian 13
Honaker 55, Holston 13
Independence 77, Unity Reed 15
Isle of Wight Academy 55, Summit Christian Academy 37
James Monroe 65, Eastern View 33
Jefferson Forest 50, Rustburg 26
Kellam 75, Bayside 22
King’s Fork High School 65, Nansemond River 35
Lancaster 25, Westmoreland County 24
Lebanon 45, Tazewell 10
Liberty Christian 62, Brookville 21
Liberty-Bedford 66, Heritage (Lynchburg) 54
Lloyd C. Bird 49, Powhatan 39
Lunenburg Central 59, Amelia County 45
Lynchburg Home School 43, Temple Christian 36
Massaponax 82, Brooke Point 36
Menchville 88, Phoebus 8
Middlesex 71, Carver 6
Mills Godwin 45, J.R. Tucker 29
Mt Carmel 58, Legacy Christian Academy 13
Narrows 66, Parry McCluer 23
Norfolk Christian School 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 32
Northampton 31, Chincoteague 20
Patriot 52, Osbourn 9
Peninsula Catholic 24, Hampton Roads 23
Potomac 60, Woodbridge 33
Prince Edward County 52, Randolph-Henry 25
Pulaski County 62, Christiansburg 46
Radford 67, Glenvar 23
Randolph-Macon Academy 40, Wakefield School 19
Riverbend 51, North Stafford 20
Riverheads 63, Alleghany 39
Salem 50, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 7
Salem-Va. Beach 50, Frank Cox 17
Skyline 64, Fauquier 18
St. John’s, D.C. 66, Paul VI 36
Stafford 65, Mountain View 23
Steward School 52, Norfolk Academy 25
StoneBridge School 34, Denbigh Baptist 22
Strasburg 70, Luray 38
Stuarts Draft 61, Madison County 15
Trinity Christian School 66, Fredericksburg Christian 14
Trinity Episcopal 47, Collegiate-Richmond 17
Turner Ashby 73, Rocktown 39
Union 61, Lee High 30
Va. Episcopal 36, North Cross 24
Virginia 46, Graham 36
Warwick 70, Kecoughtan 53
West Point 51, Charles City County 25
West Potomac 51, C. G. Woodson 47
Western Albemarle 64, Louisa 30
Western Branch 86, Cape Henry Collegiate 42
William Fleming 89, Northside 24
Wilson Memorial 61, Staunton 41
Woodside 52, Heritage (Newport News) 39
Woodstock Central 55, Rappahannock County 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.