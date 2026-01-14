Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 51, Gate City 25 Amherst County 55, E.C. Glass 53 Appomattox 55, Gretna 37 Auburn 48,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 51, Gate City 25

Amherst County 55, E.C. Glass 53

Appomattox 55, Gretna 37

Auburn 48, Fort Chiswell 46

Bishop Ireton 83, Holy Cross, Md. 40

Brentsville 78, Manassas Park 8

Briar Woods 83, John Champe 35

Broadwater Academy 49, Hampton Christian 13

Brunswick Academy 38, Fuqua School 35

Catholic 97, Norfolk Collegiate 20

Cave Spring 52, James River-Buchanan 37

Central Wise 42, Ridgeview 40

Chancellor 46, King George 37

Chantilly 59, C.D. Hylton 29

Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 16

Chatham 59, Altavista 16

Chilhowie 59, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 41

Christian Heritage Academy 30, Roanoke Catholic 9

Clarke County 89, Page County 24

Colgan 45, Gar-Field 8

Colonial Beach 39, Rappahannock 20

Colonial Heights 61, Matoaca 42

Culpeper 93, Courtland 55

Cumberland 52, Buckingham County 35

Dan River 39, William Campbell 29

Deep Creek 66, Lakeland 18

East Rockingham 64, Broadway 38

Eastern Montgomery 46, Highland-Monterey 31

Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 28

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 55, Bishop O’Connell 54

Floyd County 53, Carroll County 28

Foxcroft 46, Quantico 23

Galax 74, Grayson County 52

George Wythe 85, Giles 28

Glen Allen 56, John Marshall 50

Grassfield 66, Oscar Smith 41

Great Bridge 58, Indian River 54

Greenbrier Christian 56, Gateway Christian 13

Honaker 55, Holston 13

Independence 77, Unity Reed 15

Isle of Wight Academy 55, Summit Christian Academy 37

James Monroe 65, Eastern View 33

Jefferson Forest 50, Rustburg 26

Kellam 75, Bayside 22

King’s Fork High School 65, Nansemond River 35

Lancaster 25, Westmoreland County 24

Lebanon 45, Tazewell 10

Liberty Christian 62, Brookville 21

Liberty-Bedford 66, Heritage (Lynchburg) 54

Lloyd C. Bird 49, Powhatan 39

Lunenburg Central 59, Amelia County 45

Lynchburg Home School 43, Temple Christian 36

Massaponax 82, Brooke Point 36

Menchville 88, Phoebus 8

Middlesex 71, Carver 6

Mills Godwin 45, J.R. Tucker 29

Mt Carmel 58, Legacy Christian Academy 13

Narrows 66, Parry McCluer 23

Norfolk Christian School 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 32

Northampton 31, Chincoteague 20

Patriot 52, Osbourn 9

Peninsula Catholic 24, Hampton Roads 23

Potomac 60, Woodbridge 33

Prince Edward County 52, Randolph-Henry 25

Pulaski County 62, Christiansburg 46

Radford 67, Glenvar 23

Randolph-Macon Academy 40, Wakefield School 19

Riverbend 51, North Stafford 20

Riverheads 63, Alleghany 39

Salem 50, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 7

Salem-Va. Beach 50, Frank Cox 17

Skyline 64, Fauquier 18

St. John’s, D.C. 66, Paul VI 36

Stafford 65, Mountain View 23

Steward School 52, Norfolk Academy 25

StoneBridge School 34, Denbigh Baptist 22

Strasburg 70, Luray 38

Stuarts Draft 61, Madison County 15

Trinity Christian School 66, Fredericksburg Christian 14

Trinity Episcopal 47, Collegiate-Richmond 17

Turner Ashby 73, Rocktown 39

Union 61, Lee High 30

Va. Episcopal 36, North Cross 24

Virginia 46, Graham 36

Warwick 70, Kecoughtan 53

West Point 51, Charles City County 25

West Potomac 51, C. G. Woodson 47

Western Albemarle 64, Louisa 30

Western Branch 86, Cape Henry Collegiate 42

William Fleming 89, Northside 24

Wilson Memorial 61, Staunton 41

Woodside 52, Heritage (Newport News) 39

Woodstock Central 55, Rappahannock County 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

