Tuesday’s Scores

Alleghany 45, Buffalo Gap 30
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61, Bishop O’Connell 59
Atlee 56, Armstrong 49
Banner Christian 83, Kenston Forest 43
Blue Ridge School 94, Eastern Mennonite 16
Broad Run 63, Potomac Falls 50
Broadwater Academy 45, Gateway Christian 15
Caroline 65, Eastern View 60
Carroll County 80, Glenvar 76
Chancellor 85, Spotsylvania 24
Charlottesville 66, Louisa 54
Chatham 57, William Campbell 43
Christiansburg 70, Cave Spring 60
Collegiate-Richmond 72, St. John Paul the Great 66
Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 49
Courtland 67, James Monroe 40
Deep Creek 59, Great Bridge 44
Eastside 79, Rye Cove 39
Faith Christian-Roanoke 60, Timberlake Christian 21
Fauquier 66, Liberty-Bealeton 40
Forest Park 57, Colgan 50
Fort Chiswell 76, George Wythe 58
Fort Defiance 70, Riverheads 45
Franklin County 63, Lord Botetourt 56
Freedom-South Riding 70, Loudoun County 43
GW-Danville 59, Halifax County 50
Galax 57, Bland County 53
Gar-Field 81, Woodbridge 65
Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 69, Fairfax Christian 51
Granby 53, Western Branch 41
Grayson County 56, Giles 49, 2OT
Hampton Christian 81, Denbigh Baptist 69
Henrico 74, Mechanicsville 36
Hermitage 32, Hopewell 30
Hickory 60, Booker T. Washington 58
Hidden Valley 60, Salem 48
I. C. Norcom High School 59, Indian River 56
Independence 62, Osbourn 43
John Battle 60, Central Wise 54
John Handley 89, James Wood 39
Johnson County, Tenn. 73, Cornerstone Christian 62
Kecoughtan 63, Menchville 50
Kellam 77, Salem-Va. Beach 73
King William 104, Charles City County 34
Kings Christian, Md. 53, Bethel 51
Lancaster 65, Colonial Beach 48
Landon, Md. 78, Flint Hill 58
Lebanon 69, Grundy 39
Maggie L. Walker GS 52, West Point 37
Manchester 67, Huguenot 56
Meridian 81, Manassas Park 39
Middlesex 72, K&Q Central 35
Miller School 72, Liberty Christian 58
Mills Godwin 69, Prince George 18
Nansemond River 74, Manor High School 65
Nelson County 68, Altavista 49
Norfolk Academy 70, Arcadia 62
Norfolk Christian School 62, Nandua 61
Norfolk Collegiate 90, Oaktree Academy 26
Northumberland 68, Rappahannock 60
Nottoway 47, Buckingham County 44
Orange County 65, Monticello 51
Page County 73, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 80, Marion 65
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 69, Pulaski County 50
Patriot 76, Osbourn Park 42
Paul VI 74, Bishop McNamara, Md. 57
Phoebus 68, Heritage (Newport News) 63
Portsmouth Christian 69, StoneBridge School 23
Princess Anne 77, Tallwood 42
Rappahannock County 73, Madison County 49
Richmond Christian 51, Millwood School 47
Skyline 78, Millbrook 73
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 64, Bishop Ireton 61
St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop Ireton 61
Strasburg 72, Clarke County 27
TJHS 61, Deep Run 54
Tazewell 61, Chilhowie 44
Trinity Christian School 62, Heights, Md. 50
Tunstall 46, Magna Vista 35
Varina 58, Massaponax 54
Virginia Academy 65, New Hope Academy, Md. 59
Walsingham Academy 69, Veritas Classic Christian School 54
Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 27
Westmoreland County 55, Essex 37
Westover Christian 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 23
William Fleming 67, Staunton River 44
Woodgrove 66, Briar Woods 62
Woodside 46, Denbigh 42
Woodstock Central 56, Luray 51
