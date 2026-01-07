Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 45, Buffalo Gap 30 Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61, Bishop O’Connell 59 Atlee 56, Armstrong 49 Banner…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 45, Buffalo Gap 30

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61, Bishop O’Connell 59

Atlee 56, Armstrong 49

Banner Christian 83, Kenston Forest 43

Blue Ridge School 94, Eastern Mennonite 16

Broad Run 63, Potomac Falls 50

Broadwater Academy 45, Gateway Christian 15

Caroline 65, Eastern View 60

Carroll County 80, Glenvar 76

Chancellor 85, Spotsylvania 24

Charlottesville 66, Louisa 54

Chatham 57, William Campbell 43

Christiansburg 70, Cave Spring 60

Collegiate-Richmond 72, St. John Paul the Great 66

Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 49

Courtland 67, James Monroe 40

Deep Creek 59, Great Bridge 44

Eastside 79, Rye Cove 39

Faith Christian-Roanoke 60, Timberlake Christian 21

Fauquier 66, Liberty-Bealeton 40

Forest Park 57, Colgan 50

Fort Chiswell 76, George Wythe 58

Fort Defiance 70, Riverheads 45

Franklin County 63, Lord Botetourt 56

Freedom-South Riding 70, Loudoun County 43

GW-Danville 59, Halifax County 50

Galax 57, Bland County 53

Gar-Field 81, Woodbridge 65

Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 69, Fairfax Christian 51

Granby 53, Western Branch 41

Grayson County 56, Giles 49, 2OT

Hampton Christian 81, Denbigh Baptist 69

Henrico 74, Mechanicsville 36

Hermitage 32, Hopewell 30

Hickory 60, Booker T. Washington 58

Hidden Valley 60, Salem 48

I. C. Norcom High School 59, Indian River 56

Independence 62, Osbourn 43

John Battle 60, Central Wise 54

John Handley 89, James Wood 39

Johnson County, Tenn. 73, Cornerstone Christian 62

Kecoughtan 63, Menchville 50

Kellam 77, Salem-Va. Beach 73

King William 104, Charles City County 34

Kings Christian, Md. 53, Bethel 51

Lancaster 65, Colonial Beach 48

Landon, Md. 78, Flint Hill 58

Lebanon 69, Grundy 39

Maggie L. Walker GS 52, West Point 37

Manchester 67, Huguenot 56

Meridian 81, Manassas Park 39

Middlesex 72, K&Q Central 35

Miller School 72, Liberty Christian 58

Mills Godwin 69, Prince George 18

Nansemond River 74, Manor High School 65

Nelson County 68, Altavista 49

Norfolk Academy 70, Arcadia 62

Norfolk Christian School 62, Nandua 61

Norfolk Collegiate 90, Oaktree Academy 26

Northumberland 68, Rappahannock 60

Nottoway 47, Buckingham County 44

Orange County 65, Monticello 51

Page County 73, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 80, Marion 65

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 69, Pulaski County 50

Patriot 76, Osbourn Park 42

Paul VI 74, Bishop McNamara, Md. 57

Phoebus 68, Heritage (Newport News) 63

Portsmouth Christian 69, StoneBridge School 23

Princess Anne 77, Tallwood 42

Rappahannock County 73, Madison County 49

Richmond Christian 51, Millwood School 47

Skyline 78, Millbrook 73

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 64, Bishop Ireton 61

St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop Ireton 61

Strasburg 72, Clarke County 27

TJHS 61, Deep Run 54

Tazewell 61, Chilhowie 44

Trinity Christian School 62, Heights, Md. 50

Tunstall 46, Magna Vista 35

Varina 58, Massaponax 54

Virginia Academy 65, New Hope Academy, Md. 59

Walsingham Academy 69, Veritas Classic Christian School 54

Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 27

Westmoreland County 55, Essex 37

Westover Christian 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 23

William Fleming 67, Staunton River 44

Woodgrove 66, Briar Woods 62

Woodside 46, Denbigh 42

Woodstock Central 56, Luray 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

