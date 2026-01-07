Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Battlefield 63, Unity Reed 5 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Fuqua School 52 Broadwater Academy 63, Gateway Christian 15…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 63, Unity Reed 5

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Fuqua School 52

Broadwater Academy 63, Gateway Christian 15

Brunswick Academy 53, Amelia Academy 18

Buckingham County 51, Nottoway 10

Buffalo Gap 35, Alleghany 28

Caroline 51, Eastern View 31

Carroll County 42, Glenvar 37

Central Wise 76, John Battle 18

Chancellor 55, Spotsylvania 26

Chatham 52, William Campbell 21

Christiansburg 63, Cave Spring 56

Clarke County 65, Strasburg 35

Clover Hill 49, James River-Midlothian 44

Colgan 48, Forest Park 21

Colonial Beach 34, Lancaster 16

Denbigh Baptist 34, Hampton Christian 24

Eastern Montgomery 49, Craig County 31

Eastside 52, Rye Cove 27

Essex 46, Westmoreland County 26

Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Timberlake Christian 42

First Colonial 56, Bayside 32

George Wythe 73, Fort Chiswell 35

Grafton 76, Bruton 35

Grayson County 55, Giles 22

Green Run 60, Landstown 31

Greenbrier Christian 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 32

Grundy 54, Lebanon 43

Hampton 73, Warwick 46

Henrico 85, Mechanicsville 22

Heritage (Newport News) 48, Phoebus 25

Hickory 69, Booker T. Washington 10

Highland Springs 81, Thomas Dale 56

Indian River 66, I. C. Norcom High School 38

James Monroe 82, Courtland 46

Jamestown 52, Smithfield 38

Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst County 58

John Handley 52, James Wood 26

King George 53, Culpeper 49

King William 49, Charles City County 19

Liberty-Bealeton 41, Fauquier 38

Lloyd C. Bird 49, Monacan 37

Lord Botetourt 50, Franklin County 25

Loudoun County 49, Freedom-South Riding 23

Luray 53, Woodstock Central 42

Massaponax 66, Riverbend 46

Menchville 78, Kecoughtan 14

Meridian 85, Manassas Park 7

Mills Godwin 46, Prince George 34

Monticello 72, Orange County 59

New Kent 46, Warhill 41

North Stafford 33, Mountain View 30

Osbourn Park 61, Patriot 23

Page County 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 29

Parry McCluer 56, Highland-Monterey 20

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 53, Tazewell 19

Paul VI 75, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 40

Portsmouth Christian 47, StoneBridge School 11

Potomac School 67, Maret, D.C. 30

Powhatan 42, Midlothian 31

Prince Edward County 46, Lunenburg Central 31

Ridgeview 59, Abingdon 46

Riverheads 62, Fort Defiance 51

Salem 74, Hidden Valley 13

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Kellam 45

Seton School 51, Immanuel Christian 10

Skyline 72, Millbrook 52

Spotswood 53, Broadway 38

St. Annes-Belfield 71, St. Gertrude 30

St. John Paul the Great 56, Fredericksburg Christian 39

St. Michael 30, Guardian Christian 17

Stafford 54, Colonial Forge 44

Steward School 54, Collegiate-Richmond 27

Stuarts Draft 64, Staunton 17

The Covenant School 47, Trinity Episcopal 30

Tunstall 54, Magna Vista 51

Turner Ashby 51, William Monroe 34

Union 47, Gate City 38

Veritas Classic Christian School 48, Walsingham Academy 4

Virginia Academy 75, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48

William Fleming 67, Staunton River 39

Wilson Memorial 74, Rockbridge County 55

Woodbridge 44, Gar-Field 22

Woodgrove 54, Briar Woods 43

Woodside 54, Denbigh 18

