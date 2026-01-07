Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 63, Unity Reed 5
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Fuqua School 52
Broadwater Academy 63, Gateway Christian 15
Brunswick Academy 53, Amelia Academy 18
Buckingham County 51, Nottoway 10
Buffalo Gap 35, Alleghany 28
Caroline 51, Eastern View 31
Carroll County 42, Glenvar 37
Central Wise 76, John Battle 18
Chancellor 55, Spotsylvania 26
Chatham 52, William Campbell 21
Christiansburg 63, Cave Spring 56
Clarke County 65, Strasburg 35
Clover Hill 49, James River-Midlothian 44
Colgan 48, Forest Park 21
Colonial Beach 34, Lancaster 16
Denbigh Baptist 34, Hampton Christian 24
Eastern Montgomery 49, Craig County 31
Eastside 52, Rye Cove 27
Essex 46, Westmoreland County 26
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Timberlake Christian 42
First Colonial 56, Bayside 32
George Wythe 73, Fort Chiswell 35
Grafton 76, Bruton 35
Grayson County 55, Giles 22
Green Run 60, Landstown 31
Greenbrier Christian 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 32
Grundy 54, Lebanon 43
Hampton 73, Warwick 46
Henrico 85, Mechanicsville 22
Heritage (Newport News) 48, Phoebus 25
Hickory 69, Booker T. Washington 10
Highland Springs 81, Thomas Dale 56
Indian River 66, I. C. Norcom High School 38
James Monroe 82, Courtland 46
Jamestown 52, Smithfield 38
Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst County 58
John Handley 52, James Wood 26
King George 53, Culpeper 49
King William 49, Charles City County 19
Liberty-Bealeton 41, Fauquier 38
Lloyd C. Bird 49, Monacan 37
Lord Botetourt 50, Franklin County 25
Loudoun County 49, Freedom-South Riding 23
Luray 53, Woodstock Central 42
Massaponax 66, Riverbend 46
Menchville 78, Kecoughtan 14
Meridian 85, Manassas Park 7
Mills Godwin 46, Prince George 34
Monticello 72, Orange County 59
New Kent 46, Warhill 41
North Stafford 33, Mountain View 30
Osbourn Park 61, Patriot 23
Page County 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 29
Parry McCluer 56, Highland-Monterey 20
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 53, Tazewell 19
Paul VI 75, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 40
Portsmouth Christian 47, StoneBridge School 11
Potomac School 67, Maret, D.C. 30
Powhatan 42, Midlothian 31
Prince Edward County 46, Lunenburg Central 31
Ridgeview 59, Abingdon 46
Riverheads 62, Fort Defiance 51
Salem 74, Hidden Valley 13
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Kellam 45
Seton School 51, Immanuel Christian 10
Skyline 72, Millbrook 52
Spotswood 53, Broadway 38
St. Annes-Belfield 71, St. Gertrude 30
St. John Paul the Great 56, Fredericksburg Christian 39
St. Michael 30, Guardian Christian 17
Stafford 54, Colonial Forge 44
Steward School 54, Collegiate-Richmond 27
Stuarts Draft 64, Staunton 17
The Covenant School 47, Trinity Episcopal 30
Tunstall 54, Magna Vista 51
Turner Ashby 51, William Monroe 34
Union 47, Gate City 38
Veritas Classic Christian School 48, Walsingham Academy 4
Virginia Academy 75, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48
William Fleming 67, Staunton River 39
Wilson Memorial 74, Rockbridge County 55
Woodbridge 44, Gar-Field 22
Woodgrove 54, Briar Woods 43
Woodside 54, Denbigh 18
