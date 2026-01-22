TriCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million.…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.6 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $419.2 million.

