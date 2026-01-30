Tompkins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $96.2 million…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $96.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Ithaca, New York, said it had earnings of $6.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.78 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $226.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $194.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.1 million, or $11.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $446.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMP

