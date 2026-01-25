Tips for Veterans Applying to Law School

Law schools greatly value applicants with experience serving their country. Many of the skills honed by military service contribute to…

Law schools greatly value applicants with experience serving their country. Many of the skills honed by military service contribute to success in both law school and legal practice, like self-discipline, teamwork, working under pressure and time management.

Applicants who are veterans, as well as those in active military service, should take note of the following tips:

— Show how your service strengthens your candidacy.

— Seek out veterans’ benefits.

— Look for schools where veterans are active and supported.

— Consider schools with veterans clinics and national security programs.

— Express your experience in plain English.

Show How Your Service Strengthens Your Candidacy

Admissions officers seek to build a class that is diverse in many ways that go beyond factors like race, ethnicity, religion and sexual identity. Law schools seek a range of perspectives, including older students

, first-generation students and those with unique expertise or upbringings.

[READ: Minority Law School Applicants: What to Know]

Veterans can use their personal statement or other essays to highlight how their service has prepared them for law school, including the skills and experiences they bring to the table.

In your essays, emphasize how you are equipped to handle the rigors of a legal education and pursue long-term goals in your legal career. Strike a tone that is upbeat, forthright and humble.

Show how you plan to continue to serve others with your law degree, even if you don’t plan to work in the public interest legal field. Lawyers take on many roles familiar to veterans, like protecting their clients’ interests, assessing risks and navigating uncertainty.

Seek Out Veterans’ Benefits

Many law schools waive application fees for military service members and veterans. Many law schools participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides funding for veterans from the school matched one to one by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If the rules for financing legal education under veterans’ benefits like the G.I. Bill seem complicated, seek advice from the VA or law school financial aid offices. Some universities have a dedicated veterans’ benefits coordinator.

[Read: How Law School Financial Aid Works.]

Look for Schools That Support Veterans

Many law schools have student organizations for veterans for socializing, support, information-sharing, professional networking and continued service. Some even have dedicated faculty or staff to advise veterans in transitioning to campus life and preparing for a legal career.

Veterans with disabilities or health challenges should also ensure that the law schools they apply to can adequately accommodate their needs. Ask admissions officers to put you in touch with disability resources offices, career services offices and relevant student, faculty or alumni, if possible.

The National Disabled Law Students Association also offers a range of resources and advice.

Veterans might also consider access to care at nearby Veterans Health Administration facilities as a factor in choosing target schools.

[How to Pick the Right Law School]

Consider Schools With Veterans Clinics and National Security Programs

Some law schools have strong specialized programs related to military or national security law or related fields like cybersecurity or maritime law. Even if such a program does not relate to your career plans, it may allow you to gain research experience and professional connections that can aid in a job search.

For firsthand legal experience, consider joining a clinic serving veterans to gain legal training while serving others.

The National Law School Veterans Clinic Consortium hosts events and provides information about such opportunities, listing more than 30 law schools with legal clinics for veterans, including the University of Missouri School of Law, the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University in Virginia and University of Florida Levin College of Law.

Express Your Experience in Plain English

From job titles to responsibilities to success metrics, the national security world has its own specialized vocabulary and communication style. What’s the use of hard-earned work experience if you sound indecipherable to the civilians who will evaluate your candidacy?

If you already have a resume you use for defense roles, you can use that as a starting point, but often it is better to write a law school resume from scratch. Rather than simply detail your technical tasks and roles, put salient information into plain English, as if describing them to a bright teenager.

Of course, these tips don’t apply only to veterans of the U.S. armed forces. Many applicants have successfully leveraged their service in military and civilian organizations in the U.S. or overseas. Law is a service-oriented profession, and there are many ways to show your commitment to the legal field.

More from U.S. News

What Decisions Do Law Schools Give Applicants?

Understanding Law School Application Deadlines

Unaccredited Law Schools: Pros and Cons

Tips for Veterans Applying to Law School originally appeared on usnews.com