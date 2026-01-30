Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 86, Northampton 69
Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Greenbrier Christian 34
Catholic 70, Hampton Roads 29
Chincoteague 71, Nandua 57
DME Academy, Fla. 70, Bethel Academy 63
Eastern Mennonite 74, Shenandoah Valley Academy 65
Hampton 65, Denbigh 40
Hampton Christian 89, Denbigh Baptist 11
Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Bethel 63
Highland-Warrenton 68, Blue Ridge School 51
Honaker 64, Holston 55
Indian River 65, Tallwood 44
Norfolk Academy 55, Norfolk Christian School 47
Norfolk Collegiate 95, Walsingham Academy 45
Rye Cove 47, J.I. Burton 45
Union 59, Grundy 55, OT
Virginia 46, Graham 36
Woodside 84, Kecoughtan 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
