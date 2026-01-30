Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 86, Northampton 69 Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Greenbrier Christian 34 Catholic 70, Hampton Roads 29 Chincoteague…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 86, Northampton 69

Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Greenbrier Christian 34

Catholic 70, Hampton Roads 29

Chincoteague 71, Nandua 57

DME Academy, Fla. 70, Bethel Academy 63

Eastern Mennonite 74, Shenandoah Valley Academy 65

Hampton 65, Denbigh 40

Hampton Christian 89, Denbigh Baptist 11

Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Bethel 63

Highland-Warrenton 68, Blue Ridge School 51

Honaker 64, Holston 55

Indian River 65, Tallwood 44

Norfolk Academy 55, Norfolk Christian School 47

Norfolk Collegiate 95, Walsingham Academy 45

Rye Cove 47, J.I. Burton 45

Union 59, Grundy 55, OT

Virginia 46, Graham 36

Woodside 84, Kecoughtan 51

