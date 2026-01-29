Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 66, Ridgeview 49
Arcadia 56, Northampton 41
Bruton 40, Gloucester 37
Catholic 82, Christchurch 20
Central Wise 86, John Battle 14
Chincoteague def. Nandua, forfeit
Great Bridge 72, Pasquotank County, N.C. 20
Hampton 89, Denbigh 11
Hampton Christian 89, Denbigh Baptist 11
Heritage (Leesburg) 38, Bethel 31
Honaker 56, Holston 33
Indian River 62, Phoebus 30
Kecoughtan 41, Woodside 32
Kempsville 42, Tallwood 34
Lebanon 56, Tazewell 21
Menchville 64, Warwick 32
Norfolk Christian School 77, Norfolk Academy 38
Tabb 41, Smithfield 33
Virginia 46, Graham 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.