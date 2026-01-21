The First Bancorp Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.2…

The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Damariscotta, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.4 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNLC

