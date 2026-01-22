Texas Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $100.7 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $100.7 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $2.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $504.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $327.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $330.2 million, or $6.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

