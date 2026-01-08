TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $248.4…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $248.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $3.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $17.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $827.7 million, or $9.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $62.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.