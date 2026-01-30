Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Friday reported net income of $2.99 billion in its fiscal third quarter.
The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $17.71 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.71 billion, topping Street forecasts.
