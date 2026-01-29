Stryker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $849 million. The…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $849 million.

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $4.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.40 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $7.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.25 billion, or $8.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.12 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.90 to $15.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.