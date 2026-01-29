Standex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.1…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $221.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

