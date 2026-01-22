S&T Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34 million.…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $105.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134.2 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $402.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.