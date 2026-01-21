Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported profit of…

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $79 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.6 million.

