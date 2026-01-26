South Plains Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Monday reported net income of $15.3…

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Monday reported net income of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lubbock, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.5 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $211.9 million.

