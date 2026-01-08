Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $340.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.6 million.

