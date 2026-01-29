Silicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.5 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $16.5 million to $17.5 million.

