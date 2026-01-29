Sherwin-Williams: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $476.8 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $476.8 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and severance costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.57 billion, or $10.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.57 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share.

