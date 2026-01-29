Selective Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $155.2…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $155.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $2.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.37 billion, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $466.4 million, or $7.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.33 billion.

