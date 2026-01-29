Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.3 million.

The Stuart, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $284.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $203.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.9 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $652.6 million.

