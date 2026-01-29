Schneider National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.6 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.67 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to $1 per share.

