Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 48, Midlothian 41

Alexandria City 51, Gar-Field 16

Bassett 62, William Byrd 52

Bishop Ireton 66, Menchville 54

Cosby, Tenn. 67, Eastside 39

Deep Creek 48, John Marshall 29

Hidden Valley 41, Northside 36

Hoosac, N.Y. 49, Paul VI 43

Lebanon 36, Castlewood 30

Lee High 51, Marion 41

Liberty Christian 65, Wilson Memorial 37

Norfolk Academy 34, Norfolk Collegiate 29

Rye Cove 62, Holston 27

The St. James Performance 68, Catholic 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

