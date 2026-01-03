Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 48, Midlothian 41
Alexandria City 51, Gar-Field 16
Bassett 62, William Byrd 52
Bishop Ireton 66, Menchville 54
Cosby, Tenn. 67, Eastside 39
Deep Creek 48, John Marshall 29
Hidden Valley 41, Northside 36
Hoosac, N.Y. 49, Paul VI 43
Lebanon 36, Castlewood 30
Lee High 51, Marion 41
Liberty Christian 65, Wilson Memorial 37
Norfolk Academy 34, Norfolk Collegiate 29
Rye Cove 62, Holston 27
The St. James Performance 68, Catholic 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.