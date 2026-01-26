Sanmina: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $49.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $49.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.38 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

