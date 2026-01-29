Rogers Communication: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $533 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $533 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.93 billion, or $9.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.54 billion.

