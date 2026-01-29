Robert Half: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.