ResMed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $392.6…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $392.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.