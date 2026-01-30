Republic Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $22.8 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $22.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $118.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $94.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.3 million, or $6.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $417.5 million.

