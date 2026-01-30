Regeneron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $844.6 million.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $844.6 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $7.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $11.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.56 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.5 billion, or $41.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.