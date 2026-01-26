RBB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.2 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.2 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.9 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.