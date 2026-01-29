Princeton Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Princeton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.6 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $84.3 million.

Princeton Bancorp shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.39, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPRN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.