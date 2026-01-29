Primis Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.5 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.4 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $188 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

