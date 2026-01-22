P&G: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.32 billion.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $22.21 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.29 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share.

