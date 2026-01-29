PennyMac Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported profit of…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported profit of $52.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.9 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $307.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.