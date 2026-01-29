PCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $9.2 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.5 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $115.7 million.

