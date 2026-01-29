Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $845 million. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $845 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $6.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.15 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.04 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $30.40 to $31 per share.

