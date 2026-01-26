Park National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.6 million.…

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.6 million.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $144.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.1 million, or $11.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $557.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.