OSI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $464.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.8 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.55 per share.

